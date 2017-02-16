The patches have been delayed until March, the company said, citing an unspecified “last minute issue that could impact some customers.”

Microsoft’s Patch Tuesday came and went this week without any patches.

The Redmond company’s monthly batch of security updates for its range of software, scheduled for release Tuesday, has been delayed until March, the company said, citing an unspecified “last minute issue that could impact some customers.”

The company says it will deliver updates on March 14 instead.

The delay means there is no Microsoft-built cure for a publicly disclosed vulnerability in a Windows file-transfer system that impacts versions of the operating system including Windows 10, Windows 8.1 and editions of Windows Server. The vulnerability, if exploited, could cause computers to crash.

A Microsoft spokesman didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment beyond the brief blog post announcing the delay.