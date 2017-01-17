Microsoft is acquiring Donya Labs, builder of Simplygon, a software tool that helps video game makers and other companies visualize images in three dimensions.

Simplygon is the work of Donya Labs, founded in 2006. The company has raised $1.5 million from investors, according to Crunchbase.

Simplygon is used by many major video game studios, and Donya Labs has recently started making software for virtual reality.

Microsoft didn’t disclose the terms of the deal.

In addition to its work building its own games, the Xbox game console and tools for PC gaming, Microsoft is pushing to build technology that blends the digital world with three-dimensional real-world items.

A coming update to the Windows 10 operating system set for release later this year, called the “Creators Update,” brings a three-dimensional refresh to the company’s Paint illustration tool, and adds greater support for scanning and producing three-dimensional images and objects.