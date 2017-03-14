Reid Hoffman has joined the board a few months after Microsoft closed a $26.2 billion deal to buy the professional social networking firm.

Microsoft’s board of directors has accepted Reid Hoffman’s invitation to connect.

The LinkedIn co-founder has joined Microsoft’s board, the company said Tuesday, a few months after Microsoft closed a $26.2 billion deal to buy the professional social networking firm.

Hoffman led LinkedIn from its launch through 2007, as well as a brief return to the CEO’s chair later that ended in 2009.

After leaving full-time work at the company, Hoffman has served as a professional board member and startup adviser as a partner at Silicon Valley venture capital firm Greylock.

He also remained LinkedIn’s executive chairman and played a major role in the talks that led to Microsoft’s acquisition of the company, which closed in December.

In addition to his new post helping to oversee Microsoft, he serves on the boards of private companies Edmodo, Convoy and Blockstream, among others.

Hoffman’s appointment makes him the 12th member of Microsoft’s board, which is chaired by former Symantec chief John Thompson.