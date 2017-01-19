The crew of some 30 developers and writers behind Presterity.org aims to compile a Wikipedia-like web portal documenting the Trump administration. “We are really focused on documenting the facts,” says co-founder Jan Miksovsky.

Jan Miksovsky was worried about how citizens will be able to keep up with the Donald Trump administration.

So, in a bout of entrepreneurial spirit, he helped build a tool to address the matter.

The longtime Seattle software engineer, who spent 16 years at Microsoft before founding two Seattle startups, helped gather the crew of developers and writers behind Presterity.org, a web portal pitched as a Wikipedia-like chronicle of the Trump administration.

The aim isn’t nonpartisan.

“We’d like to create what you might call a reference desk for people to try to resist the damages of the Trump administration,” Miksovsky said.

Miksovsky, like many in the generally socially liberal technology industry, opposed Trump, supporting Hillary Clinton in the general election. But this is his first foray into non-election-season politics, he said.

His inspiration was the chaos of the news cycle during the election, in which revelations about hacked emails competed for attention with news reports analyzing candidates’ policy positions, not to mention Trump’s own tweets.

“If the political campaign was any guide, I think it will just be a lot of alarming news on a daily basis,” he said. “I was concerned as a citizen that it was going to be very very hard to keep up with it and make sense of it all.”

Presterity.org went live on Thursday.

A table of contents lists issue areas from foreign policy — which links to timelines detailing Trump’s previous comments on specific countries — to a breakdown of news relating to executive departments.

Unlike Wikipedia, Presterity isn’t a free-for-all open to anyone who wants to edit or submit revisions.

The site is currently curated by about 30 volunteers, a combination of writers and technologists. The idea is for that group to grow, and to field news article submissions and other tips from readers.

“Our goal is not to present a complete, balanced picture,” Miksovsky said. “Whereas Wikipedia might need to be positive in some ways with regard to Trump, our own project believes Trump does that fine just by himself.”

The goal is to remain grounded in the facts of the new administration’s actions, however, rather than derogatory opinion for its own sake.

“There’s a lot of discussion in the news media about the post-Truth era, or fake news. There’s this sense that facts don’t matter,” Miksovsky said. “We reject that outright. We are really focused on documenting the facts.”