Microsoft hasn't released details, but some have speculated about a new, Surface-branded computer and software tools for the Windows 10 operating system. We'll be updating this post live throughout the day.

Matt Day
By
Seattle Times technology reporter

Here’s what is happening:

  • The event kicks off at 10 a.m. in New York City. (7 a.m. locally)
  • Microsoft hasn’t said what the event will feature, but Microsoft watchers have speculated about a new, Surface-branded computer and software tools designed to take advantage of the Windows 10 operating system.
  • Analysts are expecting a more focused event than last year’s hardware extravaganza, which introduced a new laptop, tablet, smartphones and a wearable health tracker.
  • Since then, Microsoft has since shed most of the phone hardware staff acquired from Nokia, indicated it was likely killing the health band, and emphasized a move toward its roots as a builder of software that powers devices built by other companies.
  • A live webcast is available here: http://news.microsoft.com/microsoft-event-2016/#KKySsAVA2ukBmy14.97

