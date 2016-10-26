Microsoft hasn't released details, but some have speculated about a new, Surface-branded computer and software tools for the Windows 10 operating system. We'll be updating this post live throughout the day.
Here’s what is happening:
- The event kicks off at 10 a.m. in New York City. (7 a.m. locally)
- Microsoft hasn’t said what the event will feature, but Microsoft watchers have speculated about a new, Surface-branded computer and software tools designed to take advantage of the Windows 10 operating system.
- Analysts are expecting a more focused event than last year’s hardware extravaganza, which introduced a new laptop, tablet, smartphones and a wearable health tracker.
- Since then, Microsoft has since shed most of the phone hardware staff acquired from Nokia, indicated it was likely killing the health band, and emphasized a move toward its roots as a builder of software that powers devices built by other companies.
- A live webcast is available here: http://news.microsoft.com/microsoft-event-2016/#KKySsAVA2ukBmy14.97
