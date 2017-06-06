The Russian cybersecurity firm says Microsoft is favoring its own Windows Defender tool at the expense of independent antivirus software.
Kaspersky Lab has filed antitrust complaints against Microsoft in Europe, accusing the company of making it more difficult to run Kaspersky antivirus software in Windows 10 and favoring a Microsoft-built alternative.
Eugene Kaspersky, co-founder of the Russian cybersecurity firm, said Tuesday that the company had recently filed antitrust complaints with the European Commission and Germany’s Federal Cartel Regulator. Kaspersky had raised the issue with Russia’s antitrust regulator in November.
“We see clearly – and are ready to prove – that Microsoft uses its dominant position in the computer operating system market to fiercely promote its own – inferior – security software,” Kaspersky said.
In many cases, Kaspersky says, customers who update their operating system to Windows 10 from older versions find that their Kaspersky antivirus tools have been deleted or disabled. The company also criticized Microsoft for making it impossible to remove Windows Defender, Microsoft’s own antivirus software, in some editions of Windows.
Microsoft didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has touted the security enhancements of Windows 10 in its sales pitch to consumers and businesses.
