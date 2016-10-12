HoloLens headsets, available in the U.S. and Canada, will begin to be shipped in November to customers in a number of European countries, as well as in Australia and New Zealand.

Microsoft’s HoloLens is getting a wider distribution, with software developer-focused versions of the augmented-reality headset soon to be available outside of North America.

The untethered headsets, formerly available for shipping to addresses in the U.S. and Canada, will start shipping in November to customers in the U.K., France, Germany, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

The headsets, whose lenses display images into the environment around the wearer, are essentially head-mounted personal computers, controlled by hand gestures and voice. Microsoft started selling the devices to software developers in April in the hope of creating enough useful applications to make HoloLens a viable workplace tool.

Early pilots include German industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp’s using the headsets to help elevator engineers map out repair projects. Case Western Reserve University has tested the devices in teaching medical students.

Microsoft hasn’t said how many HoloLens devices it has produced so far. Though the devices are technically available to anyone with a credit card in the U.S., and in use at some companies, Microsoft hasn’t indicated when it plans to release a consumer-ready version of the device.

Most recently, Microsoft has touted the software that powers HoloLens, a customzied version of the Windows 10 operating system, as an open platform for other hardware makers to use to build similar augmented reality devices.

The holographic capabilities of Windows 10, currently available only on HoloLens, will be included in an update to the personal computer version of the operating system 10 at some point in 2017, Microsoft says.