DETROIT (AP) — Software maker Microsoft plans to move its Michigan Microsoft Technology Center to downtown Detroit in early 2018.
The Redmond, Washington-based company and Detroit-based real estate business Bedrock announced Friday that Microsoft will use more than 40,000 square feet in Bedrock’s One Campus Martius building.
The technology center is one of more than 40 worldwide and is used to bring together resources for customers. Microsoft currently has office space in the Detroit suburb of Southfield.
Bedrock founding partner Dan Gilbert, who also started Quicken Loans, says in a statement that the center will help Detroit’s revitalization by providing a “much-needed resource for Detroit-based businesses” and “connect Detroiters with a wider global network.”
