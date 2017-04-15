PARIS (AP) — Microsoft says the recent dump of purported National Security Agency spying tools doesn’t affect up-to-date users of Windows, puncturing claims that the digital arsenal was poised to create chaos across the internet.
In a blog post , Microsoft security manager Phillip Misner said that the software giant had already built defenses against nine of the 12 tools disclosed by TheShadowBrokers, a mysterious group that has repeatedly published NSA code. The three others affected old, unsupported products.
Researchers who spent Friday sifting through TheShadowBrokers’ code previously said that the tools exploited undisclosed vulnerabilities , a potentially serious development that worried the security community.
But that wasn’t the case, and Misner said Saturday that “most of the exploits are already patched.”
Most Read Stories
- Will the last middle-class person leaving Seattle turn out the lights? | FYI Guy
- Marshawn Lynch reportedly agrees to terms with Raiders --- or has he?
- Free rent for a year in Seattle: Meet the three finalists
- Seattle neglected to collect $3.4M payment for affordable housing as two skyscrapers were built
- UW Huskies hire Jody Wynn to replace Mike Neighbors as women’s basketball coach
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.