The leaders of Amazon, Microsoft and Starbucks joined other corporate executives in asking President Donald Trump to keep in place a program that shields from deportation young people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects about 800,000 “Dreamers,” is said to be a target for repeal as Republican attorneys general threaten to sue to push the Trump administration to carry out the president’s hard-line pledges on immigration.

Supporters of the program, including Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, came to its defense this week, urging the White House to keep DACA intact. Those ranks swelled with hundreds of corporate executives, lawyers and other organizations who made largely economic arguments in a separate open letter.

“Dreamers are vital to the future of our companies and our economy,” the letter said. Signatories include Amazon.com chief executive Jeff Bezos, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and Starbucks boss Kevin Johnson.

Separately, Nadella and Microsoft’s president, Brad Smith, on Thursday posted missives defending DACA. Smith said Microsoft is aware of 27 employees covered by the program, including software engineers, finance employees and retail salespeople.

“They are not only our colleagues, but our friends, our neighbors and valued members of the Microsoft community,” Smith wrote.

Nadella raised again a personal appeal he had previously made to the White House as part of the company’s pushback to the Trump administration’s immigration policies, noting that he, as an immigrant to the U.S. from India decades ago, is a beneficiary of the American embrace of people from other shores.

“I am a product of two uniquely American attributes,” he wrote. “The ingenuity of American technology reaching me where I was growing up, fueling my dreams, and the enlightened immigration policy that allowed me to pursue my dreams.”