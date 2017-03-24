NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Micron Technology Inc., up $1.96 to $28.43
The chipmaker’s second-quarter profit was much bigger than analysts expected.
SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., up 82 cents to $18.13
A Chinese real estate holding company bought a 21 percent stake in the water park company.
GameStop Corp., down $3.26 to $20.70
The video game retailer reported weak sales as consumers wait for new gaming systems to reach the market.
Finish Line Inc., down $3.13 to $12.93
The shoe store chain said it had to cut prices in response to weak sales, and lowered its profit estimate.
HCA Holdings Inc., up $2.87 to $86.04
Hospital operators traded higher ahead of a scheduled vote on the Republican-backed American Health Care Act that was eventually called off.
Mylan Inc., down 64 cents to $40.96
Abbott Laboratories said it sold most of its Mylan stock, cutting its stake from 13 percent to under 5 percent.
Bank of America Corp., up 5 cents to $23.12
While bond yields were little changed, banks continued to edge higher after sharp losing streak.
Philip Morris International Inc., down $1.16 to $111.79
Companies that make and sell household goods lagged the rest of the market on Friday.
