DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area woman is suing Delta Air Lines, claiming it could have prevented a man from molesting her on a flight from South Carolina in 2016.
Christopher Finkley was sentenced to a week in jail after pleading guilty to simple assault. The woman says he put a hand under her shorts while sitting in an open seat.
The lawsuit, filed Friday, says the crew negligently allowed him to roam during a Delta Connection flight from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, despite exposing himself earlier while in first class.
Delta said Tuesday it’s “dismayed” by what happened, but declined to comment on the lawsuit. The woman says she was offered $2,500 in ticket vouchers.
ExpressJet Airlines, which flies as Delta Connection and is also being sued, declined comment.