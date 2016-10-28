GROTON, Conn. (AP) — First lady Michelle Obama is taking part in a commissioning ceremony for the U.S. Navy attack submarine named for her home state of Illinois.

The submarine officially becomes the USS Illinois and begins active service at a ceremony Saturday in Groton, Connecticut.

The first lady will give the order “to bring the ship to life” before the crew runs across the brow, onto the vessel.

The first lady, who is from Chicago, has made supporting military families a priority. As the ship sponsor, she will be involved in the lives of its sailors and families.

It took submarine supply businesses nationwide and thousands of shipyard employees in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Virginia to build the $2.7 billion submarine.

The USS Illinois is the 13th member of the Virginia class.