LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Jordan, Bugs Bunny and friends are returning to the court, and theaters, to mark the 20th anniversary of “Space Jam.”

The 1996 basketball-themed adventure, which combined the real life Jordan with animated Looney Tunes characters, will be back on screens in select theaters for two days next month. Fathom Events and Warner Bros. say the screenings will take place on Sunday, Nov. 13, and Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Basketball greats Larry Bird, Charles Barkley and Patrick Ewing also appear in the film, as does Bill Murray, who joins with Jordan to defeat a team of aliens.