BEIJING (AP) — China’s highest court has ruled in favor of basketball legend Michael Jordan at the conclusion of a years-long trademark case.
The former NBA star has been in dispute with a sportswear company based in southern China called Qiaodan Sports since 2012.
He had appealed earlier verdicts by Beijing courts that permitted the company to use his Chinese name “Qiaodan”, his team number 23 and dunking basketball player logo that Jordan said made it appear that he was associated with the brand.
The Supreme Court said Thursday that it was overturning court rulings against Jordan from 2014 and 2015 that found there wasn’t sufficient evidence to support Jordan’s allegations. It also ordered the trademark bureau to issue a new ruling over the use of the Chinese characters in the brand “Qiaodan.”
