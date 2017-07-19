MEXICO CITY (AP) — Laptops and tablets on U.S.-bound flights from Mexico will be subjected to heightened carry-on security measures beginning Wednesday at the request of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Mexican authorities announced.
Mexico’s Transportation Department said in a statement that the measures apply to “electronics larger than a cellphone.”
The department recommended that passengers travel with as few of those devices as possible in carry-on bags. It did not give details on the checks other to say they will take place separately from baggage, without cases or covers.
In March, U.S. authorities banned cabin electronics on departing flights from 10 airports in the Middle East over concerns extremists could hide bombs inside of laptops.
Most Read Stories
- What drivers can and cannot do under Washington state's new distracted-driving law
- Big pit across from Seattle City Hall finally will be developed
- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused foster son, child-welfare investigator found in 1984
- Man dies in fall from BMW on I-405 in Kirkland, trooper says
- 'Let Obamacare fail,' Trump declares as GOP plan collapses VIEW