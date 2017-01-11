NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:
Merck & Co., up $1.71 to $61.63
The company said that regulators will perform a fast review of an application that could boost sales of its cancer drug Keytruda.
United Continental Holdings Inc., up $1.38 to $75.04
The airline reported strong performance in December.
BorgWarner Inc., down 65 cents to $40.12
The auto parts supplier projected a weak annual profit and a surprise decline in sales.
Intuitive Surgical Inc., up $15.96 to $678.16
The robotic surgical system maker forecast solid revenue in the fourth quarter thanks to strong sales of instruments and accessories.
Stryker Corp., up $1.76 to $123.66
The medical device maker forecast better fourth-quarter sales than analysts expected.
Signet Jewelers Ltd., down $2.76 to $84.70
The company cut its profit estimates after sales fell over the holidays, partly because of problems for its e-commerce business.
SuperValu Inc., down 36 cents to $4.43
The grocery store operator announced a weak third-quarter profit, partly because of falling food prices.
Public Storage, down $5.54 to $219.76
Real estate investment trusts traded lower than the broader market on Wednesday.
