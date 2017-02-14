KENILWORTH, N.J. (AP) — Merck & Co. will stop its study of an experimental Alzheimer’s drug in people with mild or moderate symptoms because interim results showed “virtually no chance” of any benefit.
However, the drugmaker said Tuesday it will continue another study of the drug, verubecestat, in patients who don’t yet show symptoms. They have some memory problems, but can still perform daily activities.
The two studies were intended to enable Merck to seek regulators’ approval to sell verubecestat.
Alzheimer’s is one of the toughest diseases to treat.
Most Read Stories
- Disappearance of Seattle-based crab boat, crew a ‘mystery’
- Falsified papers, sloppy work led FAA to fine Boeing
- Debris, buoys found in continuing search for Seattle-based crab boat with 6 aboard
- It’s time to let friend know you can’t tolerate his wife | Dear Carolyn
- ‘Help me kill my wife,’ Monroe man accidentally texts to his former boss
While a few treatments temporarily ease symptoms such as memory loss, confusion and agitation, dozens of drugs tested have failed to slow mental decline or halt the mind-robbing disease, including the one Eli Lilly & Co. scrapped in November.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.