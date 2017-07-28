RENO, Nev. (AP) — A medical marijuana patient is asking the Nevada Supreme Court to reconsider its refusal to end mandatory state registration and fees for medical pot cards now that marijuana is legal statewide for recreational use.
The southern Nevada man is a migraine-suffer identified in court papers only as John Doe. He accuses the state of discriminating against medicinal pot users by regulating them more strictly than their recreational counterparts.
Las Vegas attorney Jacob Hafter filed a petition for rehearing on his behalf late Thursday. He characterizes the justices as “cowardly” for side-stepping questions about health care rights in their ruling Tuesday denying Doe’s appeal.
Hafter says forcing medical pot card holders to register with the state is a violation of their constitutional rights against self-incrimination given that the U.S. government still considers pot illegal.
Most Read Stories
- Woman, 71, lost in Olympics with dog, built shelter, ate ants
- Starbucks closes Teavana stores, doubles down on China coffee shops as quarter misses forecasts
- Washington distracted-driving law has drivers wondering if they can still drink coffee on the road VIEW
- Chinese millionaires pick Seattle as No. 2 place in the world to live, survey shows | FYI Guy
- 3 teens killed in Lynnwood crash from Mill Creek high school