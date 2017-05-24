Share story

By
The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jerry Perenchio, a billionaire media mogul who helped produce hit TV shows and sporting events and turned Univision into a major Spanish-language network, has died. He was 86.

His wife, Margaret Perenchio, said Perenchio died Tuesday at his Los Angeles home from lung cancer.

Perenchio wore many hats during a half-century in the entertainment business. As a talent agent, his clients included Andy Williams and Glen Campbell.

He promoted sporting events such as the Muhammad Ali-Joe Frazier fight and the famous tennis match between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Perenchio and Norman Lear produced 1970s hits including “The Jeffersons” and in the 1980s he produced “Driving Miss Daisy” and other films.

He co-owned Univision, selling it for more than $1 billion.

Perenchio also was a major political donor and philanthropist.

The Associated Press