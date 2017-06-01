NEW YORK (AP) — Meal-kit delivery service Blue Apron has filed to go public.
The New York company is one of the best-known of a wave of companies that sell boxes of ingredients for home-cooked meals.
It said in a regulatory filing Thursday that it had 1 million customers in the first quarter of this year.
Blue Apron’s revenue has grown fast, from $77.8 million in 2014 to $795.4 million last year. But it is not profitable, and posted a net loss of $54.9 million in 2016.
Most Read Stories
- Paul Allen’s colossal Stratolaunch plane emerges from its lair VIEW
- Future grandma has problem with plans for naming granddaughter | Dear Carolyn
- Young father run down, killed in Grays Harbor County campground confrontation
- Mary Kay Letourneau's husband files for legal separation
- Man arrested in Grays Harbor County fatal hit-and-run; deputies say they don't see race as factor
It says it plans to raise $100 million, but that is subject to change as bankers gauge demand. Its stock ticker would be “APRN.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.