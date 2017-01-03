NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:
Southwestern Energy Co., down 85 cents to $9.97
Natural gas companies fell as futures for that fuel plunged.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, up 43 cents to $9.55
The automaker announced a partnership with Google over the holiday weekend.
Xerox Corp., up $1.14 to $6.89
The document company officially split from its business process outsourcing unit, now a separate company called Conduent.
Facebook Inc., up $1.81 to $116.86
Technology stocks did better than the rest of the market on Tuesday.
Morgan Stanley, up 80 cents to $43.05
Financial firms traded higher as bond yields jumped and interest rates turned higher.
Depomed Inc., up $2.32 to $20.34
The New York Post reported that private equity firm KKR might buy the drugmaker.
Exelon Corp., down 30 cents to $35.19
Utility companies, which pay big dividends like bonds, lagged the market Tuesday as yields rose.
McKesson Corp., up $6.98 to $147.43
Health care companies, including drugmakers and distributors, made some of the largest gains in Tuesday trading.
