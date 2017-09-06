NEW YORK (AP) — McDonald’s says it will soon sell some of its McCafe drinks in bottles at supermarkets and other stores, catching up with coffee rivals Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts.
The fast-food giant said Wednesday it signed a deal with Coca-Cola Co. that will bring three flavors of its McCafe Frappe drinks to stores early next year. Dunkin’ Donuts signed a similar deal with Coca-Cola in 2016. And Starbucks has sold bottled Frappuccinos with soda maker PepsiCo for years.
McCafe already has a presence in grocery stores: Its ground and whole coffee beans are sold in stores.
McDonald’s Corp. also plans to remodel McCafes in its restaurants next year and is rolling out new espresso drinks, such as cappuccino and caramel macchiato.
