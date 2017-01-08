HONG KONG (AP) — Fast food giant McDonald’s says it is selling a controlling stake in its China business to a group of investors led by state-owned Chinese conglomerate Citic in a deal worth up to $2.1 billion.
The company said in a statement Monday that Citic and its investment management unit Citic Capital will acquire 52 percent of the business.
Another partner, Washington-based private equity firm The Carlyle Group, will own 28 percent.
McDonald’s will keep the remaining 20 percent of the business, comprised of mainland China and Hong Kong operations and valued at up to $2.1 billion.
Most Read Stories
- 'It is over': VP Joe Biden shuts down Seattle congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's last-ditch effort to halt Trump WATCH
- Seahawks get playoff win over Detroit, but questions linger | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Do you live in Seattle's most liberal or conservative neighborhood? Check our map. | FYI Guy
- James ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis, Trump’s defense secretary pick, always comes home to Richland, ‘this town that formed me’
- Seattle Times to cut newsroom jobs
McDonald’s will get cash and new shares under the terms of the agreement, which is for 20 years.
The deal, which still needs approval from regulators, is expected to be completed by mid-2017.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.