NEW YORK (AP) — McDonald’s Corp. says trading of its stock has been halted as it prepares to share its growth plans during its investor day in Chicago.

The world’s biggest burger chain has said it will give attendees a chance to walk through what it says its “experience of the future” will look like. The company has not yet provided further details about what it plans to share Wednesday.

McDonald’s has been working on a turnaround push under CEO Steve Easterbrook, who is trying to reverse declining customer visits in the flagship U.S. market.