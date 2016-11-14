LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain will be a “global champion of free trade,” in a speech acknowledging that the election of Donald Trump and the U.K. vote to leave the European Union mark an era of profound world change.
May is making a major foreign policy speech Monday at the annual Lord Mayor’s Banquet in London. Extracts were released in advance by her office.
She says that Britain must not be “refusing to change and still fighting the battles of the past, but adapting to the moment.”
She says “free markets and tree trade” are the best way to lift people out of poverty. But she adds that governments must help manage “the forces of globalization so that they work for all” and don’t leave some communities behind.
