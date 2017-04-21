NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Mattel Inc., down $3.42 to $21.79
The toy company said sales dropped 15 percent in its first quarter as it dealt with too many holiday items unsold.
Honeywell International Inc., up $3.31 to $127.08
The industrial conglomerate’s profit and sales were better than expected, and it raised its profit projection for the year.
Hawaiian Holdings Inc., up $1.35 to $53.25
The parent of Hawaiian Airlines said it expects strong growth in an important revenue measurement over the next few months.
Schlumberger Ltd., down $1.67 to $74.84
The world’s biggest oilfield services company reported less revenue than analysts had forecast.
Rockwell Collins Inc., up $5.11 to $104.70
The aviation electronics company raised its profit and sales forecasts after its $8.6 billion purchase of former competitor B/E Aerospace.
NextEra Energy Inc., up $2.15 to $133.02
The parent of Florida Power & Light posted a larger-than-expected profit, and its stock benefited from a dip in bond yields.
Exxon Mobil Corp., down 32 cents to $80.69
The Trump administration denied a request from the company to waive U.S. sanctions against Russia and allow it to resume oil drilling around the Black Sea
XBiotech Inc., down $6.79 to $10.23
The company said it’s less likely that a colorectal cancer treatment it is developing will be approved in Europe.
