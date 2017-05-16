NEW YORK (AP) — ABC will launch a trio of high-concept drama series this fall, including one about a young autistic surgeon.
“The Good Doctor” is part of the network’s 2017-18 schedule announced Tuesday. The medical drama stars Freddie Highmore as the physician who also has savant syndrome.
The other new fall dramas are “The Gospel of Kevin,” about a troubled man who’s instructed by a celestial being to save the world, and “Marvel’s Inhumans.”
The comic-book based series will explore the story of Black Bolt, king of the inhumans, and his royal family splintered by a military coup.
ABC also said it’s expanding its business with Shonda Rhimes. The latest series from the “Grey’s Anatomy” producer is “For the People,” a drama set in a U.S. District Court. An air date wasn’t announced.