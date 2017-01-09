NEW YORK (AP) — Mars is buying the pet health care company VCA in a deal valued at around $7.7 billion.
Mars will pay $93 for each share of VCA Inc. That’s a 31 percent premium to the Los Angeles company’s Friday closing price of $70.77.
The companies said Monday that the deal also includes $1.4 billion in debt.
VCA’s stock is surging more than 28 percent before the opening bell.
Most Read Stories
- A story of Earl Thomas, a fur hat and a group of die-hard Russian Seahawks fans VIEW
- 'It is over': VP Joe Biden shuts down Seattle congresswoman Pramila Jayapal's last-ditch effort to halt Trump WATCH
- Seahawks get playoff win over Detroit, but questions linger | Matt Calkins WATCH
- Golden Globes 2017 worst dressed: Who got it wrong VIEW
- What the national media are saying after 'revitalized' Seahawks beat Lions in NFL playoffs
VCA has nearly 800 animal hospitals and 60 diagnostic laboratories in the U.S. and Canada.
Mars Inc., based in McLean, Virginia, is the food and drinks company that owns the Wrigley brand, and it also has a pet care division. VCA will operate as a separate unit of Mars’ pet care business.
The deal still needs approval from VCA shareholders.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.