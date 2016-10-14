The yeasty, salty spread has become the most visible sign yet of Britain’s decision to leave the European Union after consumer-goods giant Unilever sought to raise wholesale prices for its products by a reported 10 percent to make up for a plunge in the pound.

LONDON — Philip Walker spreads Marmite on his daily crumpet and stockpiles jars of the yeast spread. He’s a fan, and he’s upset at plans to raise the price of this icon of the British breakfast table.

Tesco, the U.K.’s biggest supermarket chain, rejected the increase and this week removed many Unilever products from its website. #Marmitegate was soon trending on social media.

Though the sides solved the dispute Thursday, experts say it’s inevitable that food prices will rise. The issue has for the first time driven home the reality that daily life will be affected by “Brexit.”

“It seems Unilever is using Brexit as an excuse to hold Tesco customers to ransom,” said Walker, a 43-year-old regional manager for St. John Ambulance.

Since Britons voted June 23 to exit the EU, the pound has dropped more than 18 percent against the dollar and almost as much against the euro. While for weeks the impact had been felt by Britons spending abroad, the currency’s plunge is making imported goods spike higher.

Unilever, which is based in the Netherlands and besides Marmite makes Dove soap, Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum ice cream and Persil laundry powder, is the first company whose efforts to pass these costs onto its customers have become public.

“This is the first warning sign of there being a real change,” said Patrick O’Brien, content director at Verdict.retail, who predicts many spirited negotiations between retailers and suppliers. “Someone has to pay.”

That tension is exacerbated in the supermarket business, where there is already huge competition between chains over who has the lowest prices. Supermarkets are essentially playing a game of chicken over who can hold off hiking their prices the longest. The upshot is that food prices have not yet jumped by as much as the pound’s plunge would suggest, though analysts say it’s only a matter of when.

Brexit has thrown a “huge wobble” into the equation, said Christopher Haskins, who built Northern Foods into a major supermarket supplier and now sites in the House of Lords.

But it was Marmite, a distinctly British product, that seized the public imagination. The spread, made from concentrated brewer’s yeast, has become entwined in the national psyche since first made in Burton-on-Trent, England, in 1902. Unilever acquired the brand in 2000.

People could grasp the idea that this breakfast staple might suddenly become very expensive. In a discussion centered on national growth rates, inflation and currency fluctuations, Marmite could be understood by all.

The matter even rose to the attention of Parliament. Pete Wishart, the Scottish National Party’s leader in the House of Commons, urged the government to reconsider its plans for a “full English Brexit.”

“Who would have thought that the first casualty of this hard Brexit would be the nation’s supplies of Marmite?” he said as lawmakers discussed the issue.