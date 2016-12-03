BusinessMarkets Money & Markets weekly review Originally published December 3, 2016 at 8:00 am A weekly roundup of stock market data Share story By Seattle Times business staff Click here to see a weekly roundup of stock market data. Seattle Times business staff Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryRally ebbs as investors seek safety after weak wage data
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.