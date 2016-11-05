BusinessMarkets Money & Markets weekly review Originally published November 5, 2016 at 8:00 am A weekly roundup of stock market data Share story By Seattle Times business staff Click here to see a weekly roundup of stock market data. Seattle Times business staff Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryS&P 500 index marks its longest losing streak in 36 years
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.