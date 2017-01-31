NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street for the second day in a row as several companies report disappointing earnings.

Under Armour plunged 25 percent after the athletic apparel maker reported a rare earnings miss in the fourth quarter and released a conservative revenue outlook for the year.

Harley-Davidson dropped 3 percent after reporting weak shipments and delivering a tepid outlook.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,276.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 57 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,917. The Nasdaq composite declined 16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,596.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.48 percent.