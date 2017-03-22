NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are treading water in early trading as gains in high-dividend stocks are outweighed by drops in banks and other sectors.
Sears Holdings plunged 9 percent in early trading Wednesday after the struggling retailer said it was doubtful it would be able to keep operating.
Most Read Stories
- Washington loses 2017 incoming point guard Blake Harris
- Mike Hopkins' basketball coaching staff at Washington begins to take shape
- For Seattle dog owners, Labrador retriever is the favorite
- Measles cases in South Lake Union: Were you exposed?
- Facing rental crisis, Seattle creates a renters’ commission to explore new laws
Nike dropped 6 percent after issuing a weak forecast.
The market is coming off its biggest drop so far this year.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 1 point to 2,342.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 36 points, or 0.2 percent, to 20,632. The Nasdaq composite edged up 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,799.
Small-company stocks fell more than the rest of the market.
More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.