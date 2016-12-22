NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

4:00 p.m.

Stocks are ending slightly lower on Wall Street as a number of retailers lose ground.

Bed Bath & Beyond slumped 9 percent Thursday after reporting weak results, while Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba is down after U.S. regulators again sanctioned the company for sales of counterfeit goods.

Software company Red Hat plunged 14 percent after reporting weak results.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 23 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,918.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 4 points, or 0.2 percent, at 2,260. The Nasdaq composite fell 24 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,447.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.55 percent.

___

11:45 a.m.

U.S. stocks are lower in midday trading on Wall Street as retailers slide.

Bed Bath & Beyond fell after posting weak sales, while e-commerce company Alibaba dropped after U.S. regulators again sanctioned the company for sales of counterfeit goods.

Software company Red Hat slumped after reporting weak results.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 53 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,889.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 8 points, or 0.4 percent, at 2,256. The Nasdaq composite fell 38 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,432.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.55 percent.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in retailers and health care companies.

Bed Bath & Beyond fell 5 percent in early trading Thursday. Johnson & Johnson was down 1 percent.

Software company Red Hat sank 12 percent after releasing a weak forecast and announcing the departure of its chief financial officer.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 27 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,914.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index lost 5 points, or 0.3 percent, at 2,259. The Nasdaq composite fell 16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,455.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.56 percent.