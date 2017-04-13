The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening modestly lower on Wall Street, led by declines in banks and energy companies.
Wells Fargo sank 2.5 percent early Thursday, despite a solid earnings report, following news that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is selling some of its stake in the bank to avoid coming under additional regulatory scrutiny.
Pier 1 Imports dropped 8.6 percent after reporting disappointing sales.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,341.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 31 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,566. The Nasdaq composite declined 4 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,831.
U.S. markets will be closed Friday for the Good Friday holiday.
