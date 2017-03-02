NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are easing lower in early trading on Wall Street, a day after the market notched its latest record highs.

Several companies were moving lower after reporting disappointing results or forecasts.

Shake Shack slipped 3.5 percent after its sales missed estimates and its forecasts fell short of what analysts were looking for.

Supermarket operator Kroger dropped 3 percent after it said business conditions for the first half of the year will remain difficult.

Snap, which runs the Snapchat messaging app, will make its stock market debut later Thursday.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 10 points to 21,105.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,391. The Nasdaq composite fell 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,892.