NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are easing lower in early trading on Wall Street, a day after the market notched its latest record highs.
Several companies were moving lower after reporting disappointing results or forecasts.
Most Read Stories
- AP Exclusive: Accountants in Oscar mistake are off the show
- Site of Amazon’s cloud glitch made it especially disruptive
- Top neurosurgeon Johnny Delashaw resigns from Swedish | Quantity of Care
- Wells Fargo to Seattle: Take your money and go now
- Washington is best West Coast state in new national ranking — and 5th overall
Shake Shack slipped 3.5 percent after its sales missed estimates and its forecasts fell short of what analysts were looking for.
Supermarket operator Kroger dropped 3 percent after it said business conditions for the first half of the year will remain difficult.
Snap, which runs the Snapchat messaging app, will make its stock market debut later Thursday.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 10 points to 21,105.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,391. The Nasdaq composite fell 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,892.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.