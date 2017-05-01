The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening slightly higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology companies and banks.
Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices rose 1.8 percent in the first few minutes of trading Monday, the biggest gain in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index. Citizens Financial was close behind with a gain of 1.7 percent.
Broadcasting company Tribune Media jumped 7.6 percent following reports that Twenty-First Century Fox and Blackstone may make an offer for the company.
The S&P 500 rose 3 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,387.
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 3 points, less than 0.1 percent, to 20,944.
The Nasdaq composite was up 21 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,068.
