NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
U.S. stocks are opening higher, putting them on track for a second straight day of gains, as investors continue to buy companies that stand to benefit if the economy keeps growing and consumers continue to spend.
Consumer-focused companies are rising Wednesday morning, and retailer Gap is climbing 4 percent.
Companies that mine for metals and make basic materials were also trading higher. Gold and copper producer Freeport-McMoRan rose 2 percent.
General Motors is up 2 percent. Ford is also up almost 2 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 49 points, or 0.2 percent, to 19,931.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index gained 8 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,266. The Nasdaq composite rose 24 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,455.
