The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

Stocks are opening sharply higher on Wall Street, following gains in Europe, on increased expectations that France was not heading for an exit of the euro.

Banks and industrial companies led the way higher in U.S. markets early Monday. KeyCorp and Citizens Financial each rose 4 percent.

French stocks jumped 4 percent after centrist Emmanuel Macron emerged on top of the first round of the country’s presidential election, stoking hopes he would beat the far-right Marine Le Pen in a run-off in two weeks.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 24 points, or 1 percent, to 2,372.

The Dow Jones industrials gained 203 points, or 1 percent, to 20,750. The Nasdaq climbed 67 points, or 1.2 percent, to 5,978.