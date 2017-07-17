The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are starting the week mostly lower, having closed at all-time highs last week.

Consumer-focused companies are rising early Monday and banks are falling. Netflix rose 1.5 percent and Zions Bancorporation fell 1 percent.

Appliance maker Whirlpool rose 1.3 percent.

Financial companies turned lower as interest rates dipped. BlackRock fell 2.8 percent after a disappointing second-quarter report and insurer MetLife fell 1.1 percent.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped a fraction of a point to 2,458.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 10 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,627. The Nasdaq composite was little changed at 6,315.