The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are starting the week mostly lower, having closed at all-time highs last week.
Consumer-focused companies are rising early Monday and banks are falling. Netflix rose 1.5 percent and Zions Bancorporation fell 1 percent.
Appliance maker Whirlpool rose 1.3 percent.
Financial companies turned lower as interest rates dipped. BlackRock fell 2.8 percent after a disappointing second-quarter report and insurer MetLife fell 1.1 percent.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped a fraction of a point to 2,458.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 10 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,627. The Nasdaq composite was little changed at 6,315.