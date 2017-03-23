The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are barely changed as Congress continues to debate health care legislation, a key first piece of President Donald Trump’s business-friendly agenda.

Technology companies are down Thursday and giving up some of the previous day’s gains. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, lost 1.6 percent.

Energy companies are slipping with oil prices but consumer-focused companies are rising. Clothing company PVH jumped 8.5 percent after strong earnings. Nike is up 2.1 percent after a sharp drop a day ago.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,345.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,636.

The Nasdaq composite shed 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,810.