Share story

By
The Associated Press

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are barely changed as Congress continues to debate health care legislation, a key first piece of President Donald Trump’s business-friendly agenda.

Technology companies are down Thursday and giving up some of the previous day’s gains. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, lost 1.6 percent.

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Energy companies are slipping with oil prices but consumer-focused companies are rising. Clothing company PVH jumped 8.5 percent after strong earnings. Nike is up 2.1 percent after a sharp drop a day ago.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,345.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 25 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,636.

The Nasdaq composite shed 11 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,810.

The Associated Press