NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening higher in Wall Street, led by gains in industrial and technology companies.
Company earnings were a big focus for investors in early Tuesday, and several stocks were making big moves after reporting their results and forecasts.
Most Read Stories
- Heavy snowfall closes schools, complicates commute, knocks out power to thousands
- Fact check: No arrests from 7 nations in travel ban? Judge in Seattle was wrong
- Watch: Melissa McCarthy wins raves for Sean Spicer skit on 'SNL' WATCH
- Librarians take up arms against fake news | Jerry Large
- Mobile-home park’s residents left in dark as homes are sold out from under them VIEW
Health insurer Centene jumped 5 percent after reporting a much stronger quarter than analysts had expected. National Oilwell Varco was up 6 percent after reporting a smaller loss than forecast.
Michael Kors took a revenue hit in its latest quarter and dropped 14 percent.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,297.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 76 points, or 0.4 percent, to 20,130. The Nasdaq composite rose 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,676.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.