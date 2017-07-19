NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are rising further in morning trading as health care companies, banks and consumer companies all gain ground.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals surged 25 percent Wednesday after it reported positive results from studies of a cystic fibrosis drug.
The technology component of the Standard & Poor’s 500 index reached an all-time high.
Scripps Networks climbed 18.7 percent and Discovery Communications gained 7.1 percent after the Wall Street Journal said the companies are discussing a combination.
The S&P 500 edged up 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,466.
The Dow Jones industrial average was flat at 21,577. The Nasdaq rose 31 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,375.
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs Tuesday.