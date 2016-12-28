Share story

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street, led by gains in materials makers and retailers.

Amazon gained 1 percent shortly after the opening bell Wednesday, and Apple rose 0.6 percent, the biggest gain in the Dow Jones industrial average.

The Dow edged within 30 points of the 20,000 mark, which it has yet to cross.

The Dow was up 28 points, or 0.1 percent, to 19,972.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was up 1 point at 2,270. The Nasdaq composite climbed 5 points, or 0.1 percent, to 5,493.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 2.56 percent.

