NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are edging lower in early trading on Wall Street, led by declines in banks and materials companies.
Banks and other financial companies were down Monday as bond yields fell, which forces interest rates lower on loans. Zions Bancorporation dropped 1.3 percent.
In earnings news, Newell Brands, which makes Rubbermaid and Sharpie products, fell 4 percent after reporting revenue that fell short of analysts’ estimates.
Hasbro soared 15 percent after its results came in way ahead of forecasts.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,292.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 25 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,046. The Nasdaq fell 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,653.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.43 percent.
