The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street as traders look over a mixed bag of earnings reports.
Heavy equipment maker Deere & Co. jumped 6.6 percent in early trading Friday after reporting solid results for its latest quarter.
Foot Locker plunged 15 percent after its profits fell short of analysts’ forecasts. Campbell Soup also lost 1.6 percent after turning in disappointing results.
Technology and energy companies rose more than the rest of the market.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index increased 9 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,374.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 52 points, or 0.3 percent, to 20,715. The Nasdaq composite rose 32 points, or 0.5 percent, to 6,088.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.24 percent.