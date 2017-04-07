The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are edging higher in early trading as investors found some things to like in the government’s latest jobs report.
The Labor Department reported early Friday that the unemployment rate fell to a nearly 10-year low of 4.5 percent.
Most Read Stories
- Lawsuit alleges Seattle Mayor Ed Murray sexually abused troubled teen in 1980s VIEW
- Norwegian launches Seattle-London flights with $199 one-way fares
- 60 mph gusts expected Friday in Seattle area; trees could topple in damp soil, weather service warns
- Amazon to hire 5,000 remote customer-service reps, part of drive to add 30,000 part-timers
- US missiles blast Syria; Trump demands 'end the slaughter' VIEW
That helped send some stocks higher. Industrial companies were posting modest gains. Union Pacific and Southwest Airlines both rose.
Bond yields edged lower, which pushed interest rates down. Capital One Financial fell 0.9 percent and U.S. Bancorp fell 0.4 percent.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 1 point to 2,358.
The Dow Jones industrial average increased 9 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,673. The Nasdaq composite was flat at 5,879.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.