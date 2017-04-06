The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as gains in energy companies and retailers are offset by losses in phone companies and banks.
Bed Bath & Beyond jumped 5 percent early Thursday after reporting results that beat analysts’ forecasts, but Capital One Financial gave up 1 percent.
Beverage maker Constellation Brands, which makes Corona and Modelo beers, jumped 7 percent after reporting a strong quarter.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index edged up 1 point to 2,354.
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 14 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,662. The Nasdaq composite rose 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,876.
Bond prices rose slightly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 2.33 percent.
