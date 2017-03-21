NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Technology companies are leading stocks slightly higher in early trading on Wall Street.
Apple and Microsoft each rose about 1 percent in the first few minutes of trading Tuesday. Apple announced an update to its iPad tablet and a lower price.
Most Read Stories
- Husky AD Jennifer Cohen is on the spot after a surprising hire of Mike Hopkins | Matt Calkins
- An era ends for Starbucks and Howard Schultz
- Mike Hopkins' basketball coaching staff at Washington begins to take shape
- Estranged daughter sues ‘Deadliest Catch’ star Sig Hansen, alleging she was molested as a child
- Sprint’s case for combining with T-Mobile undercut by flourishing wireless competition
The gains were broad. All 11 industry sectors in the Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose. In addition to tech, health care and energy companies were also doing better than the rest of the market.
The S&P 500 was up 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to end at 2,380.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 56 points, or 0.3 percent, to 20,962. The Nasdaq composite gained 23 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,924.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.